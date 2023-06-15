Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by III Capital Management

III Capital Management lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

