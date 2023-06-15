Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Makes New $10.70 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for 7.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned about 4.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PHDG stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.