Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHA stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

