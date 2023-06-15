GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Shares Sold by III Capital Management

III Capital Management cut its position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSRMU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of GSRMU opened at $10.38 on Thursday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

