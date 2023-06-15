GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

