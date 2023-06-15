III Capital Management Acquires 1,025 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

III Capital Management grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

