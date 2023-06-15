GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,330 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

