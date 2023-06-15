Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

