III Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

III Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Pono Capital Two were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $430,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the third quarter valued at $3,677,000.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of PTWOU stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

