III Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

III Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.