GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 505,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 151,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

