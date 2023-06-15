GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,760 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 517,606 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

