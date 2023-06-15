T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 192,600 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

