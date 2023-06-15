III Capital Management Has $2.60 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MHO opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

