The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. III Capital Management owned approximately 0.39% of The Shyft Group worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 136.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $861.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

