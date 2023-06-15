Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of Global X E-Commerce ETF worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 1,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 516,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Global X E-Commerce ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.