Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $173,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $516.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

