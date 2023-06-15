3,323 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,488,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,063 shares of company stock valued at $51,175,055. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $181.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.28.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

