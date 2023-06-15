American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Price Performance

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $55.84 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

