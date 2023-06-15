Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 469 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

