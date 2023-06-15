Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

