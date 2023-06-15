50,000 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 30.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 365,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,400 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

