Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,631 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $121.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $122.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.