NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

