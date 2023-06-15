Alpha Financial Partners LLC Invests $143,000 in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VXX opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.