Christopher Carl Nelson Sells 8,611 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $10,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the period.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.