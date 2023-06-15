Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.77

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.77 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 591588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Tekcapital Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.05 million, a P/E ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.61.

Tekcapital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.