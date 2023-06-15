10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAU – Get Rating) by 2,977.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

