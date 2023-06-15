PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 765,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 410,381 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.12 million, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Increases Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment and mezzanine in buyout stage capital requirements.

