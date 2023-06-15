Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 11.2% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 8.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,297,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

