Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $430.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.