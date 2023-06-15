AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Buckle by 3,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

NYSE:BKE opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

