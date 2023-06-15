16,745 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1,990.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 746,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 710,859 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

