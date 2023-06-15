AlphaQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,478,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 286,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

NXGN stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.61 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.