1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $54,999.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $54,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.