1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO Sells $54,999.00 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $54,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
