AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Enphase Energy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

