Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

