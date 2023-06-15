Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 1,478,471 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

