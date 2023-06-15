Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $40.21 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,262 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up about 3.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $40,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

