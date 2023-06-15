iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $439.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
