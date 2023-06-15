Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.