RFG Advisory LLC Sells 108,437 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 506.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

