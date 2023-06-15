Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.17.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

