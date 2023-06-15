Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 18,542 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,542 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $100,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

