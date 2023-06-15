Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 506.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,865,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

