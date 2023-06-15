Michael Patsalos-Fox Sells 6,926 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.