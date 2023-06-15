Baiju Bhatt Sells 92,987 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile



Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.





