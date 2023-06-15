Baiju Bhatt Sells 92,987 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $867,568.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 728,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,565.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.
- On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.
Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
