5,403 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

