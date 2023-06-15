Alpha Financial Partners LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 245,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

