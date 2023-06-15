669 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.